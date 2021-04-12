Obituaries » Kathleen M. Hodge

Burial Date: April 19, 2021 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 April 19, 11:30 a.m.

Beloved wife of Louis Hodge, devoted mother of Mike (Angie), Gary (Jennifer) and Pamela (Andrew) Stich passed away on April 12, 2021. Kathy’s Irish eyes are now smiling in heaven as she joins her cherished sister Pat (Eckerle) and her loving mother and father William & Catherine Finneran. Kathy was a world-class grandma whose love for her 7 grandsons (Keegan & Connor Hodge, Richard, Abraham & Benjamin Stich, and Louie & Noah Hodge) was immeasurable. She always had time for a hug and took great pride in all of her grandsons’ accomplishments on the field, ice or in the classroom. Kathy happily worked for 35 years at Pediatrics of Florence. She was a woman of faith with a big heart who never had a bad thing to say about anyone and never met a stranger. She was dearly loved by all those that were fortunate enough to spend quality time with her. She leaves behind a large group of friends and family that provided her endless hours of laughter and enjoyment. Kathy was an incredibly kind soul who counted her blessings at every opportunity. She was always thankful for all the fulfillment that those close to her brought to her life and she will be greatly missed but not forgotten. “May the road rise to meet you…and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.” Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Agnes Church from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.