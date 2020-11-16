Obituaries » Kathleen H. Walker

Kathleen H. Walker. Passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Kathy was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Lawrence Holaday and brother, Timothy (Deborah) Holaday. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Sumner and Elizabeth (Joe) Sabatino; grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabelle and Jude Sumner and Ellie and Olivia Sabatino; siblings, Patricia (George) Grewe, Nita (Dave) Pflugh and Larry (Pam) Holaday, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathy was a retired nurse and enjoyed her many friends at Colonial Heights and Gardens. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas for their loving and compassionate care. Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.