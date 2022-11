Obituaries » Kathleen A. Mengelkamp

Burial Date: November 5, 2022

Kathleen A. Mengelkamp, 79, passed away Friday October 28, 2022 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She worked as an LPN for several years and was a member of St Timothy Parish in Union, KY. She had a passion for scrapbooking and making homemade greeting cards. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Joseph Mengelkamp and son Jeffrey Robert Mengelkamp. Survivors include her daughter Jennifer Walker, brother David (Peggy) Hazell and sister Maureen (Barry) Payne. Also surviving are grandchildren Abigail, Hannah and Hayleigh Walker. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 5, 2022 at 10am at Linnemann Funeral Homes 30 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY. Burial of cremains will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.