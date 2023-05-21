Obituaries » Katherine Trivett

Burial Date: May 25, 2023

Katherine Trivett, age 93 of Florence, Kentucky passed away on May 21, 2023. Katherine was born in Louisa, Kentucky on August 19, 1929. She was a homemaker and was a member of Florence Baptist Church; she loved going to church and loved her grandkids, great grandkids, and granddogs. Katherine is preceded in death by her first Husband Charles Hatten and second Husband William Trivett, and Grandson Nathan Smith. Katherine is survived by her Daughter Debbie Smith (Mike), Son Chuck Hatten (Tammi Malick), Grandchildren Amy Arndt (Rick), Sarah Johnson (John), Great Grandchildren C.J. Arndt, Kyleigh Johnson, Harper Johnson, and Emerson Grace Johnson, and Caregiver Cheryl Williams (Rufus). The visitation will be from 12 PM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Burial will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, Kentucky. Memorial Contributions may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, #201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, (umdf.org) in honor of Granddaughter Harper Johnson or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910.