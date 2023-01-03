Obituaries » Katherine J. Maynard

Burial Date: January 9, 2023 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Jan. 9, 12 p.m.

Katherine “Kay” Jean Maynard, age 68, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on January 3, 2023 in Edgewood, KY. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Tony Maynard; children Mark Anthony “Tony” (Lyndsey) Maynard and Amie Marie Maynard; grandchildren, Taylor and Mia Maynard; and siblings William Zembrodt, Marcy (John) Collett, Julie Wagner, John Zembrodt and Mark Zembrodt.

Kay was born in Covington, KY on July 28, 1954 to Alice Murray and William Zembrodt and grew up in Taylor Mill with her five siblings. She married the love of her life, Tony Maynard, on August 18, 1978 and together they raised two beautiful children, Tony and Amie.

Kay was a graduate of La Salette Academy and St. Francis Hospital Nursing School. After graduation, Kay worked as a compassionate nurse at Christ Hospital, Caywood Elementary School, Turkey Foot Middle School and Dixie High School.

Kay was a woman of great faith and passed that faith along by example to her family and friends. She touched countless lives throughout the years, especially through support of her son’s sports teams, helping in the cafeteria at St. Pius X, and her commitment to such organizations as Walking with Purpose, Christ Renews His Parish, Mary Rose Mission, Wishes for Preemies, and the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

Kay will always be remembered as someone who graciously shared her love, time and talents with those in her life and as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and “Nana-K” to her granddaughters.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00AM-12:00PM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00PM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. A reception will follow the Mass at Milligan Hall in the Church’s undercroft.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: International Rett Syndrome Foundation 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204 Cincinnati, OH 45242.