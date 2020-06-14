Obituaries » Katherine Bruns

Burial Date: June 18, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 June 18, 1 p.m.

Katherine “Kathy” Bruns, 65, of Erlanger, KY passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Kathy was born May 6, 1955 in Norfolk, VA to the late Harry “Al” and Mary McGhee. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and her absence will certainly be felt. Her family values and sacrificial love for her children only led to her being a most engaged grandmother. Her grandchildren were her whole world. She follows the path to that Everlasting Kingdom fronted first by parents Al and Mary McGhee, her son-in-law: Carl Grizovic Jr., and her beloved granddaughters: Eva and Abigail Grizovic. Kathy is survived by her devoted and faithful husband: Greg Bruns, her beloved daughters: Shanon Robyn (Eric), and Amy Grizovic, her cherished grandchildren: Ethan, Eden, and Elim Grizovic, her dear siblings: Mary Margaret Ryan (W. Michael), and C.J. (Jim) McGhee (Jan), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her strong love for her family will be a love that is carried on for generations to come. A visitation will be held for Kathy on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held following the visitation at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Matthew 25 Ministries at 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.