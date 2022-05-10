Obituaries » Katherine B. Brink

Burial Date: May 26, 2022 St. Barbara Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Road Erlanger, KY 41018 May 26, 10 a.m.

Katherine B. “Betty” (Maas) Brink, 96, of Florence died Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Betty was born on August 2, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio to William Douglas and Catherine (Scott) Maas. Betty was a homemaker; 1941 Graduate of Seton High School, Cincinnati; longtime member of St. Barbara Church, Erlanger and she dearly enjoyed bingo, knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Edward B. Brink, Sr. in 2019; her parents; and a son, Terrance “Terry” Brink in 2014.

Survivors include a daughter, Marianne Brink; sons, Edward (Tarika) Brink, Jr, William (Mary Joyce) Brink and Robert (Grace) Brink; 12 grandchildren, Edward (Sarah) Brink, III, James (Chrissy) Brink, Michelle (Matt) Middleton, Hillary (Rhett) Kilgore, Christopher Brink, Alexandra Brink, William Brink, David Brink, Margo (Brian) Baumgardner, Carly (Joe) Coz, Victoria Brink, and Michael Brink; and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Barbara Church, Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Mother of God Cemetery Mausoleum, Fort Wright. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Cystinosis Research Network, 302 Whytegate Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, KY 41011.