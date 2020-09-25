Obituaries » Karthryn S. Cason

Services for Kitty are currently pending.

Kathryn “Kitty” Sue Cason, of Burlington, KY went to her glory peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 96.

She was born in Union, KY on September 29, 1923; the daughter of the late Aubrey Thomas Knox and Hazel Lena Knox (nee Williams). Kitty was an avid reader. She most enjoyed Christian literature especially studying her Bible. Kitty was a longtime member of Fort Mitchell Baptist Church but had recently been attending Hebron Baptist alongside her family. She loved walking and spending time working in her garden amongst her vegetables and flowers. Kitty was also a huge fan of University of Kentucky Basketball (GO CATS!). Her deepest love however, was for her family.

Those who passed on before Kitty include her husband and best friend, Granville “Bruce” Cason; many beloved brothers and sisters; her cherished sons, Joe and Butch Cason; her grandsons, Don Cason, Jr. and Levi Fisher; as well as her son-in-law, Bob Patterson.

Those left on to carry Kitty’s light are her caring children, Suzanne Patterson, Greg (Cheryl) Cason, Diane (Tom) Fanning, Don (Theresa) Cason, Jackie (Ron) Akin; in addition to fifteen grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Expressions of sympathy in Kitty’s name may be made to Hebron Baptist Church (see address above) or Fairhaven Rescue Mission 260 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011.