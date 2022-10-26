Obituaries » Karen Sorrell

Burial Date: November 1, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 1, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Karen “Sissie” Sorrell, 73, of Elsmere, KY passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born February 12, 1949 in Covington, KY to the late Adrian and Dale Sorrell. Karen loved children and was a life long babysitter. She enjoyed word searches, coloring, singing and watching TV. In her younger years she loved shows like “Uncle Al” and “Captain Kangaroo”, and in more recent years she enjoyed watching reruns of “I love Lucy”, the “Andy Griffith Show” and “Family Fued”. Karen was a little lady with a big heart, and she knew how to light up a room. She could be the life of the party, and would have an outfit to match. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers: Keith and Danny Sorrell. Karen is survived by her loving siblings: Johnie Sorrell and Rose Croley (Linza), her beloved niece, Adrianne Swett, and her cherished great-nephew, Ethan Swett who she liked to call “Love Bug”. A visitation will be held for Karen on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held immediately following at 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Karen will be laid to rest with her family following the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.