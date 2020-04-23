A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Karen Overstreet Rudisell

April 23, 2020

Services are private.

Karen Overstreet (nee Rudisell), 76 years of age of Latonia Kentucky passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Karen was the loving wife of the late Ralph Overstreet Jr. Loving mother of Kim Hall (John) of Latonia, KY, Ralph Overstreet III (Amy) of Independence, KY, Cheri Harrison (Frank) of Cincinnati, OH, and the Late Jerry Overstreet. Loving grand mother of eight, and twenty-six great grand children and two great great grandchildren. Services are Private family only . Middendorf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.



