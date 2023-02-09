Obituaries » Karen Mahan

Burial Date: February 17, 2023 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Erlanger Chapel 3614 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 17, 1 p.m.

Karen Mahan, 70, of Erlanger, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

She was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere. Karen was a retired machinist with Post Glover in Erlanger. She was a volunteer for over 30 years helping with St. Henry Church and Mary Queen of Heaven Church bingos and festivals. Karen enjoyed bingo, shopping, trying new restaurants and spending quality time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bernadette Losekamp Peters.

Survivors include her husband, William Paul Mahan; daughter, Heather Slater (Kevin Whaley); son, Corey Sandfoss (Holly Tungate); brother, Denny (Karen) Peters; sister, Joanne (Rick) Mitchell; grandchildren, Logan, Ezra and Mason; great granddaughter, Isabella; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Blessing at 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger.

Memorials are suggested to St. Henry High School, 3755 Scheben Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018.