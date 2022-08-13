Obituaries » Karen L. Randol

A private, destination celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Karen Lynne Randol (nee Williams), age 73, of Summerside, OH passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born June 26, 1949, in Xenia, OH and raised in Williamsburg, OH. She was the precious, selfless, resilient and beautiful mother of Christopher Randol, Kerri Kuhl (Patrick), Kelli Beatty (Rusty) and Courtney Randol (Willie). Loving Mimi to Jackson, Gabrielle, Campbell and Madalynn. Devoted friend to many. Preceded in death by her adoring parents, Cecil and Martha (Sprague) Williams. Karen was happiest gardening or with her toes in the sand. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and never met a stranger. Karen’s compassion was evident in her willingness to help all. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of West Clermont Schools for 30 years. A private, destination celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.