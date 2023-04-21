Obituaries » Karen L. McKim Prahl

Burial Date: June 24, 2023 Trinity Episcopal Church 326 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011 June 24, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Karen Louise Prahl McKim, 81, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 21st at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY, after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-of-the-heart, and friend.

Karen was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 1, 1941. She was the second of three children born to Irene (née Banks) and W. Martin Prahl. Her family moved to Mount Prospect, IL., a quiet town where Karen rode her bike to school every day and had a pet cat named Taffy. Her brothers remember that she practiced piano diligently on an old upright piano and naturally gravitated toward books and the arts. She attended Arlington High School (Class of ‘59) and played French horn in the concert band. Her hard work and many talents sent her to Lawrence University where she majored in English.

Karen graduated from Lawrence in 1963 and received the Woodrow Wilson fellowship to graduate study at Harvard University where she pursued an MA in English and met the love of her life, William “Bill” McKim. Bill and Karen married on June 19, 1965 and she returned to Cambridge with Bill while he finished his graduate studies. She taught English at Wheaton College until 1967, when they left for Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. Karen took an adjunct teaching job there before she had her sons Geoffrey William (1969) and Christopher Martin (1972).

In 1972 Bill and Karen arrived in Fort Thomas, Kentucky where Bill took a faculty position at what is now Northern Kentucky University, and where Karen again taught freshman composition. She and Bill continued raising their sons and becoming members of the Fort Thomas and NKU communities. Karen exposed her children to books, theater, music, and the arts. She always pushed Geoff and Chris to be and learn all that they could and championed them in all that they set out to do.

At NKU, she met longtime friends with whom together they raised children, had dinner parties, served on committees, sang, laughed, celebrated holidays, and cherished each other’s families. She felt blessed to have such an amazing community of friends and colleagues.

Karen was an early adopter of recycling and protecting the environment. She composted, picked up cans for recycling and always reduced and reused long before many were thinking about it. She loved to garden, play bridge, read, do the crossword, play piano, and entertain. She was an amazing cook, always fixing big meals and welcoming everyone to her home and table.

In 1989 Karen took a job at the Corbett Foundation that would last until she retired in 2015. She was assistant to and then eventually became the Executive Director of this Cincinnati based family arts philanthropic organization. As Executive Director she was the face of the Corbett Foundation and was responsible for researching and recommending gifts to fine arts institutions in and around Cincinnati. She had the privilege of helping to award millions of dollars in grants, and to see the direct effect on the wonderfully lively Greater Cincinnati arts environment. In her role she was able to champion and attend most of the fine and performing arts productions that took place in Cincinnati. She loved the arts, and she helped the Corbetts carry out their mission of making the arts accessible to all.

She and Bill attended most of what Cincinnati had to offer: from Riverbend to Riverfront Stadium, from the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to the School of Creative and Performing Arts. She was a major figure in the Cincinnati area arts scene during the time she was at the Corbett Foundation and continued her love for the arts after her retirement. She and Bill attended all they could until the pandemic kept them home. In March of 2022 they attended Hamlet at the Globe Theater, the last event they attended together before Bill died.

She was an active board member with the Society for the Preservation of Music Hall for over 20 years. She participated in several Democratic organizations in Northern Kentucky. In retirement, she continued her participation at Trinity Episcopal Church in Covington both in their Women’s and Books and Beliefs groups. She and Bill traveled around the world, were mainstays in the cheering section of NKU women’s and men’s basketball games, and enjoyed time with friends and family.

Last year, Karen was devastated to lose Bill, who she had been married to for 56 years. She remained in their home as long as she could and rose each morning and played her favorite hymn (For the Beauty of the Earth) on the piano to greet each day. She fought courageously against the cancer which eventually took her life.

Surviving Karen are children Geoffrey (Amy Cornell) McKim, Christopher (Anoopa) McKim; grandchildren Grayson, Ravi, Deven, and Tessa; two brothers Spencer (Sue) Prahl and Jerry (Jan) Prahl; sister-in-law Judy (the late Michael) McCormick and brother-in-law Richard (the late Beverly McKim) Kopple; and several nieces and nephews. Karen leaves behind many lifelong friends from among her neighbors, NKU, Trinity Episcopal church, and the Cincinnati arts community.

She is predeceased by her parents and her husband Bill McKim

Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Avenue, Covington, Kentucky. The family will receive visitors at 10:00am, service starts at 11:00am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Music Fund at Trinity Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank her multiple caregivers and friends for the love and support of their mother over the past several years. All the meals, visits, shopping trips and invitations were noticed and very much appreciated.