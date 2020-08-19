Obituaries » Karen L. Casson
August 19, 2020
Burial Date: August 27, 2020
Swindler & Currin Funeral Home 5245 Madison Pike Independence, KY Aug. 27, 2 p.m.
Karen Lee Casson, 68, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Karen was a retired hostess with Red Lobster and was preceded in death by her father Virgil Casson Sr.
Survived by her mother Georgia Lee Combs; two sons Tommy (Melissa) Glutz of Elsmere and Shawn Glutz of Florence; two daughters Tiffany (Jeff) Ashley of Liberty Township and Brittany (Alister) Smith of United Kingdom; brother Steve (Lisa) Casson of Hebron; and sister Nancy (and the late Carlos) Greene; Seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering 1 pm -2 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 5245 Madison Pike, INDEPENDENCE.