Karen L. Casson

Burial Date: August 27, 2020

Karen Lee Casson, 68, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Karen was a retired hostess with Red Lobster and was preceded in death by her father Virgil Casson Sr.

Survived by her mother Georgia Lee Combs; two sons Tommy (Melissa) Glutz of Elsmere and Shawn Glutz of Florence; two daughters Tiffany (Jeff) Ashley of Liberty Township and Brittany (Alister) Smith of United Kingdom; brother Steve (Lisa) Casson of Hebron; and sister Nancy (and the late Carlos) Greene; Seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering 1 pm -2 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 5245 Madison Pike, INDEPENDENCE.