Obituaries » Karen J. Roulette

Services will be private.

Karen Jean Roulette, 61, of Florence, passed away Thursday,May 27, 2021. She was born to late John and Dessie Hacker on December 29, 1959. Karen is survived by her daughter, Amber O’Banion; grandchildren, Cody Latham, Gloria Latham, Clayton Latham and Serena O’Banion; great grandchildren, Ezra O’Banion and Desmond O’Banion; siblings, Diana (Arnold)Burch, Denver (Pam) Hacker, Joetta (Larry) Insko and John(Treva) Hacker. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and her dog, Lou Lou and cat, Dixie. Karen was so very kind and forgiving. She liked to laugh dance. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family. God made her special and she was such a gift to so many, she was dearly loved and will be forever missed. Services for Karen will be held at the privacy of the family.