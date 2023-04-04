Obituaries » Kamden L. Purdy

Burial Date: April 8, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 8, 2 p.m.

Kamden Lane Purdy, 6 months of age of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on April 4th, 2023, Born in Cincinnati, OH on September 23, 2022. Their little ray of sunshine touched many lives, was one of the happiest, sweetest and loving babies. He is the son of Brady and Courtney Purdy. He is also survived by brother Brayden Purdy, sister Remington Purdy. He is also survived by his grandparents Charlie and Sharon Purdy, Jerry Iles and Emilie Whitford. Great grandparents Paul and Victoria Schumacher, Patty and L.T Varner and Mae Purdy and Theresa Alcorn. Also, an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins who love him very much. He is preceded in death by his grandma Shannon Alcorn, and great grandfather Tom Purdy.

Visitation will be Saturday April 8th, from 12:00-2:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 2.