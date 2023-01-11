Obituaries » Kambie L. Perkins Thomas

Burial Date: January 21, 2023 Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Inc. Jan. 21, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 270 times















Kambie Lynn Thomas Perkins. 43 of Morning Vew, Kentucky went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 23, 1979, to Ron and Barbara Thomas. Kambie was the second oldest of nine siblings, She is surived by her mother, Barbara Thomas, sister April (Bob) Pickett, Kendra Thomas, LeAnn (Luke Price), McKenzie (Jake) Patterson, her brothers Ron Thomas and Seth Thomas, 2 neices 4 nephews, 3 great nieces, one on the way, many aunts, an uncle, cousins and endless friends. She was preceded in death her father, Ron Thomas and brothers Ben and Matthew Thomas. In 2007, Kambie Married the love of her Life, Bryon Perkins, In her words, it was love at first sight. She leaves 7 children to carry on her legacy. Kambie graciously and with open arms accepted Bryon’s children Brandy, Stephanie, and Onavey as her own. Together they would welcome Audrey, Avery, Austin and Airey Perkins. Kambie considered being their mother her greatest accomplishment in life. Her home was filled with love, laughter and what she liked to call beautiful chaos. Her fight to stay with them was inspiring and brave. Her love will live on through them. Kambie worked in aviation for the past 24 years. She was an expert in her field and highly regarded by her coworkers. Along with her career in aviation she was passionate about travel. Her spontaneity lead her on many occasions never knowing where she might land. She loved to whisk her loved ones away on adventures. Kambie was a all star athlete growing up. She excelled in volleyball, basketball, and softball at Simon Kenton High School. As an adult she found passion in coaching girl’s basketball. She coached teams for Twenhofel Middle School, Next Level AAU, and SK Little Pioneers. She approached coaching with more than the sport in mind. Her goal was to foster strong, capable, and perservering athletes on and off the court. Her life was guided by her servant’s heart and faith. She will always be remembered for the many things she did for our community. She founded KCIA, an organization that provided struggling families in our community with many resourses. She was a chair of the Salvation Army and a member of the Kenton County Woman’s Auxillary. Kambie was known for taking the lead on benefits for members of our community in need raising teachers, in Southern Kenton County yearly to provide a Christmas Drive and make sure no child went without during the holiday season. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday January 21, 2023 at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, Ky. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Ky. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, KY 41015.