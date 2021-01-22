Obituaries » Kalyn W. Hall

Services are at the convenience of the family.

Kalyn Wayne Hall, 38, of Independence, Kentucky, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, surrounded by love with his family by his side. Kalyn was a granduate of Simon Kenton High School and Gateway Community College. He excelled in the IT field; most recently being a favorite employee at ConstructConnet in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kalyn was well known for his wittiness, sense of humor and having to fix everything his wife broke (which was a lot and often). More importantly though he will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone, his involvement in his children’s activities and sports, and his fierce loyalty and love for his family and friends. Kalyn was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Leah Hall; his paternal grandparents, Cleve Nickell and Catherine Nickell; his father-in-law, Timothy Dungan; and his cousin, Zack Hall.. Kalyn is survived by his wife of 12 years, Christina Dungan Hall; daughter, Peyton LeeAnn (14); son, Braxton Kash (10); parents Kristi and Stephen Nickell; brother, Matt (accepting applications) Nickell; Maternal Grandfather, Ted (Florence) Hall sister-in-law, Kelly (Eric) Gindele; mother-in-law Denise (Jerry George) Dungan; stepsister, Samantha (Chad) Kolker; and 5 nieces that absolutely adored him. He is also survived by many family members and friends too numerous to count. Private visitation and funeral service will be conducted at the convience of his family. Interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed In memory of Kalyn Wayne Hall c/o Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center Cardiovascular Department, 3333 Burnette Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45229. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Kentucky serving the family.