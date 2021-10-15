Obituaries » JW Slayback

John William “JW” Slayback, Jr., age 70, of Union, KY passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. JW was born the son of the late John William and Ann White Slayback on March 10, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Boone County High School.

JW was a life-long resident of Boone County, KY, who loved farming and was passionate about FFA. He worked as a mechanic for Lonkard Construction for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by all, including his beloved dog, Trixie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Lavinia Slayback.

JW is survived by his loving wife, Julie Lonkard Slayback; his children, Damon Slayback (Melanie) and Curtis Slayback; grandson, Garrett Slayback; siblings, Thomas Slayback (Betty) and Sheryl Maynard (John); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. JW will then be laid to rest at Big Bone Baptist Church Cemetery.

If you wish to make a memorial donation in JW’s name, please consider donating to Beaver Lick Baptist Church, P.O. Box 135, Union, KY 41091.