Obituaries » Justin W. Fey

Burial Date: January 26, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

Justen Wayne Fey, 18, of Covington passed away on January 21, 2021. Justen loved being outdoors, he spent a lot of time fishing, hiking, and visiting Red River Gorge. He had a huge heart and will be missed by all of those that loved and cherished him. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Rebecca Fey; brothers, Jaycob Phillips and Jarod Fey; nieces, Oaklynn Fey and Leomie Fey; grandparents, Donna and Roger Fey and Jack (the late Joan) Phillips; aunt, Justina Tucker; uncle, Bill Fey; first cousins, Larry Lee Tucker, Samantha Turner, Kaylee Valentin, Ashley Fey; second cousins, Brianna, Taylor, Hannah, Dalton, Kelsey, Waylon, Kailin; and many loving friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26th from 5 pm until the Funeral Service at 7 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home.