Obituaries » Justin T. Kuntz

Burial Date: May 23, 2021 The Bridge Church 7906 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001 May 23, 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 105 times















Justin Tyler Kuntz, was a very sweet angelic young man. He always had a smile on his face no matter how hard of a time he was going through even until the day he passed. Justin was a very strong and courageous young man. Despite how hard life was for Justin he was a fighter until the very end. Who knew Justin would live to be 28 years old after all the close calls he had throughout the years. Justin would have been 29 on May 11. Justin passed away peacefully at 9:20 PM April 26, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Becky, dad, Bill, twin brothers, Braden & Brenton, sister, Amanda McIntosh, loving grandparents, Pam & Tony Kuntz; aunts, Lisa Kuntz & Holly Kuntz; uncle, Greg Kuntz; also survived by several cousins that loved him. He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Kate & Earl Kuntz and Rosemary & Jack Frank. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Bridge Church, 7906 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM.