Obituaries » Justin A. Biery

Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the commonwealth of Kentucky, due to the covid-19 alert, a Celebration of Life for Justin will be announced at a later date.

Justin Alexander Biery, 25, of Independence, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Campbell county. He was a mechanical maintenance technician for C&W services in Cincinnati, Ohio. Justin lived life to the fullest. He lived and played by his own rules in every capacity of his life. He loved visiting with family and friends, riding his motorcycle with his friends, loved his dogs, hiking, camping, and being outdoors. His smile lit up the room when he would walk in and his charm and wit ensured laughter surrounded him.

He is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Shannon Biery; sister, Julia Biery; grandparents, Michael and Margaret Robbins and William and Vicki Biery; and girlfriend, Samra ?ehaji?; great-grandmother, Bea Moloney; aunts and uncles, Steve Robbins (Mary), Sue Johnson (Dan), Shawn Robbins (Kate); Bill Biery III, Ken Biery (Estelita), Edward Biery (Kathy), several cousins, three dogs, and an amazing amount of friends who will mourn his loss and forever cherish his memory.

