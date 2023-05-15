A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

June V. Fahlbush Huddle

May 15, 2023

June Virginia Fahlbush (nee Huddle), 92 of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home. June was born June 21, 1930. She was a homemaker and an avid card player. June was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Fahlbush; parents, Ora and Margarite (Siders) Huddle, two sisters, Nell Ader and Hilda Fosdick. She is survived by two children, Cindy (Joe) Revell and Larry (Cindy) Fahlbush; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C|O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, I Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.



