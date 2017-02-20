Obituaries » Julie K. Pike

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 1299 times















Julie K. Pike, 70, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. She worked in customer service at Walgreens for a number of years. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Pike; and her great-granddaughter, Adalie Grace. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Stephanie) Pike, and Timothy (Christa) Pike. Julie also leaves behind her grandchildren: Courtney, Brennan, Jordan, Brooklyn, and Ashtyn Pike; and her great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Ella Pike. Services are private. Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.