Julia Annette “Julie” O’Hara, 65, of Southgate, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a beloved preschool teacher with Child Development Play Care in Ft. Thomas for 37 dedicated years. Miss Julie was very special to all of her students and their families. She enjoyed going to musicals, traveling, working on crossword puzzles and scrapbooking. Most importantly, Julie loved being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia Elizabeth (nee Lacock) and Marcus Paul O’Hara, Sr. Julie is survived by her siblings, Marcus (Linda) O’Hara, Monty (Ann) O’Hara and Tim (Mary Jo) O’Hara, nieces and nephew, Elizabeth (Glenn) Franxman, Rachael Schleper, Maggie (Nick) Sebaugh, Mollie O’Hara, Annie O’Hara, Ellie O’Hara and Ryan (Cecelia) O’Hara, great nieces and great nephews, Benjamin Franxman, Zoe Franxman, Colton Schleper, Hope Schleper, Treven Schleper, Gabriel Bowman, Emmett O’Hara and Ella O’Hara. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Sunday (August 2) from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075.