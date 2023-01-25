Obituaries » Judy O. Davis Oakes

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Judy O. Davis, (nee Oakes),79, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Judy worked as a receptionist for many years and was a homemaker for the most part of her life. She loved to play cards especially Bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Reva Oakes and her husband Jim Davis. Survivors include her son Brian (Deann)Davis and grandchildren Kelsey (Chase) Bauer and Zachary (Ashley) Davis and great grandson Fuller Louis Bauer. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd, Florence, KY 41042 or St Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.