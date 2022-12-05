Obituaries » Judy L. Evans

Burial Date: December 12, 2022

Judy Lynn Evans, 56, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. Born in Newport, KY, on April 15, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Peggy Ann Fryer. Judy was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to providing for her family. She loved watching True Crime and Ghost Hunting programs on T.V. and even took her children out Ghost Hunting. Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years: Harold Evans; son: Sean (Brie) Evans; daughter: Shannon Evans; brothers: Rudy (Debbie) Fryer and Bryan Fryer; sisters: Tammy (Flavio) Romero, Janet (Rudy) Ventura and Peggy (Arson) Perry and grandchildren: Trenden and Tegan Evans. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.