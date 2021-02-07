Obituaries » Judy Fewell
Judy Fewell
February 7, 2021
Judy Fewell. Passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the age of 83 years. Judy is survived by her husband, Charles Dale Fewell; siblings, Sr. Mary Kathleen McCarthy and Joe (Angie) McCarthy. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday, February 11th from 10:30 am until time of memorial mass of Christian burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. In Lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Msgr. Murphy School Endowment Fund c/o St. Agnes Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.