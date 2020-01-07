Obituaries » Judy A. Thompson

Burial Date: January 13, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 13, 12 p.m.

Judy Ann Thompson, 70 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Judy was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late Mother and Father, Wanda Thompson and Leonard Thompson. She is survived by her Daughter, Leslie Kydd; Son’s Jason Centers & Bradley Centers; Her Brothers Russ, Gary & Timmy Thompson, Sister Linda Woods, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was retired and was absolutely full of life and zeal. She is vividly remembered for her outgoing, goofy personality that was infectious to all she met. Judy always said that, despite what her body was telling her, she would always be young at heart. Judy stayed true to that mentality through to her passing with immense joy. Judy’s passions in life besides her family included crocheting, technology, online gaming and most importantly, thinking of others needs before her own. Her last act of great kindness to others was through Operation Christmas Child, which is to provide joy to children during the holidays. Judy will always be remembered for so many things, but this is her legacy; her many acts of kindness and thinking of others first. Visitation will take place on Monday, January 13th, 2020, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home at the above address to assist with funeral expenses.