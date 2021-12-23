Obituaries » Judith Slayback

Judith “Judy” Slayback, 73 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Judy was born in Covington, KY to the late Richard and Ruth Feldhaus. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Slayback. She will be greatly missed by her sons, James Bullock, Jon Bullock (Beverly) and Jason Bullock. She was the loving grandmother of Michael, Kelsey, Jeremy and Shae and the proud great grandmother of Landen, Michaela and Charlie. She also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends all of whom she loved dearly. Judy spent many years as a Registered Nurse at Anderson Family Medicine, in Cincinnati and later retired from St. Elizabeth Physician’s group in Union. Judy was an active member of Florence Christian Church she enjoyed reading, playing piano, puzzles and genealogy. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Florence Christian Church, 300 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042. Inurnment to follow at Beaver Lick Christian Cemetery. Memorial donations in Judy’s honor are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.