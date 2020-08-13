Obituaries » Judith S. Brown

Burial Date: August 18, 2020 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 Aug. 18, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Judith “Judi” (nee Venneman) Secrist Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She enjoyed being outdoors and volunteered at Carmel Manor in their activity department and helped collect taxes for the City of Newport. Judy was a property manager and ran many different apartments in Northern Kentucky and Sarasota Florida and she loved running the Longboat Bay Club in Sarasota. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Secrist, parents, John and Ann (nee Arnold) Venneman and siblings, Don and David Venneman and Carol Lycans. Judith is survived by her devoted children, Jeff (Maribeth) Secrist, Gary Secrist and Kelly Secrist, her loving grandchildren, Derek, Brooke, Josh and David (Mandy) Secrist and dear siblings, Bob and Linda Venneman. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Tuesday (Aug. 18) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Ave., at 12:30 pm with Rev. Clarence Heitzman officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.