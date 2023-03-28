Obituaries » Judith Hatfield

Burial Date: April 1, 2023 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY April 1, 1 p.m.

Judith “Maggie” Hatfield, age 77. Resident of Ft. Thomas, KY, formerly of Covington, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 28, 2021 at the U of C Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH. She was a homemaker and member of South Side Baptist Church, Covington, KY. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Dennis “Smokey” Hatfield; son Patrick L. Hatfield, daughter Kimberly Hatfield-Carr; sister Diane Cottinghan and brother Joseph Allen Willen. Grandchildren James Hatfield, Isiah Jones, Sr. Zynia Jones, Jonathan Jones, John Hatfield and Michael Hatfield, and Great grandchild Isiah Jones, Jr. Visitation Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:00 pm until hour of service at 1:00 PM Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Inc. 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Cremation Hillside Chapel, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Supporting Our Underage Leaders For an Upbeat Life Inc. 20 Woodland Drive, Florence, KY 41042.