Obituaries » Judith A. Young Freeman

Judith Ann Freeman Young, age 66 of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2022. Judy was born on January 31, 1958 to the late Edgar and Gladys Freeman. Judy is also preceded in death by her daughter Della Young and three brothers Billy Freeman, David Freeman, and Wilford Freeman and one sister Ruby Alice Dinser. Judy leaves behind a son Lenny Griffin, special granddaughter Amber Nicole Grover (Derrek), three great grandchildren Kayden James Griffin, Kristopher Aiden Griffin and Karter Lee Glover. Judy also leaves behind two loving brothers Stanley Freeman of Warsaw, KY and Jimmy Freeman of Union, KY and three beautiful sisters Joyce Jones of Somerset, KY, Janice Rowe of Verona, KY and Linda Overby of Covington, KY. Judy leaves behind her very special beloved dog “Bella”. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with graveside services to follow on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042.