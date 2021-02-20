Obituaries » Judith A. Thompson

Judith Allen Thompson. Judy passed away unexpectedly the evening of February 20, 2021, at the age of 82. She lived a full and adventurous life to the end. She was born to Buford Layton and Alyce Allen in Park Hills, Kentucky. She attended Beechwood School followed by Seven Hills School, later graduating from the University of Kentucky, and remained a loyal fan of Kentucky basketball. After college, Judy moved to New York City, where she met her late husband Adrian. Judy spent most of her adulthood in New York City with Adrian raising their two children, Carter and Adrienne. In the early 1990s, she and Adrian moved back to Covington, Kentucky, to be closer to her mother, and remained there until present. Judy was a vibrant, funny free spirit, with a joi de vivre that was infectious to those around her. She cherished her family and friends, and loved to visit with them and entertain. She also loved traveling, especially to France, and was actively leading a local traveling club. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Opera and Keeneland, a member of several bridge clubs and active in the Northern Kentucky Heritage League and the Cincinnati Women’s Club. She was a wonderful card player and cook, and loved all kinds of puzzles and books.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Adrian, her brother Robert Allen and her parents. She leaves behind her daughter Adrienne Baker (Richard), her son Carter (Heather), and her adoring grandchildren, Henry and Caroline Thompson.

Graveside Services 1:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY. All friends are welcome. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cincinnati Opera or The Cincinnati Women’s Club.

Condolences can be made to the family at 28 Red Pine Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516.