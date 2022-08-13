Obituaries » Judith A. Looney

Services are private.

Judith Ann Looney [née Maine], 77, of Independence, walked into the arms of Jesus on Saturday August 13, 2022. Judy was enveloped in the love of family and friends at home. She began life on July 12, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL; the daughter of Edwin and June Maine [née Bequert].

Judy was a homemaker and mom for most of her grown-up life. In her golden years, she was the friendly face in the mornings at the US 42 McDonald’s. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for 41 years. Judy enjoyed the quiet pastimes of knitting and crocheting. She was also a prolific canner, cook, and baker—famous for her pumpkin rolls and buckeyes! She loved unconditionally and was tremendously proud of her children and grandchildren.

Those left to carry on Judy’s love and light are her treasured children Kathy Looney and Scott Looney; her loving sister Edwina Engel; dearest grandchildren Hailey Maxey (Donald), Noelle Bales, and Stephanie Looney; precious great grandchild Claire Bingham and soon-to-be great grandchild Emma Grace Maxey; as well as many other close relatives, friends, co-workers, and neighbors in the cul-de-sac.

Preceding Judy in death were her beloved husband John Looney; her parents; brothers Clarence Maine and Donald Maine; and sisters Sharon Thomure and Rosemary Wilsey.

A celebration of life will be held by the family. In a private ceremony later this fall Judy will be laid to rest and reunited with John at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. If you would like to make a memorial donation in Judy’s name, you can do so by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.