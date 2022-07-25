Obituaries » Judith A. Farrell

Burial Date: August 4, 2022
5950 Kellogg Ave Cincinnati, OH 45230
Aug. 4, 5 - 8 p.m.

Judith A Farrell (Nee Higby), 77 was peacefully called home on July 25, 2022 at Meadowbrook Care Facility In Montgomery Ohio. Judy was born December 2, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Mildred and Phillip. Judy worked at Bob Evan’s for 25 years, before retiring in 2020. A lover of Buskin Bakery, Reese’s Cups, Pepsi and black coffee, she could also be found having lunch or dinner at Cincinnati favorites, Frisch’s and Skyline. Judy was a die hard Bengals fan. She loved her music, with some favorites being Rod Stewart, Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, and Willie Nelson. She is survived by her children Linda, Walt (Mickey), Patty (Todde), Butch (Heather) and Annie, her Brother Paul (Nancy), 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brother Kenneth and grandson Jason. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday August 4, 2022 at Fares J Radel Funeral home at 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230 from 5pm to 8pm with a blessing and remembrances beginning at 7:30.