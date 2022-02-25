Obituaries » Judith A. Cox

Burial Date: March 3, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 March 3, 10 a.m.

Judith Ann Cox (nee Hagedorn), 75, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2022 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. Judy was a homemaker who cared for her family.

Judy was a loving mother, wife and Grandmaw. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and the Great Smokey Mountains and attending performances at the Playhouse in the Park. She loved going to concerts and seeing her favorite performer, Barry Manilow. Most importantly, Judy loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren, family and friends and playing bunko with the Bunko babes! Judy lit up every room that she entered with her laugh and beautiful smile and will be greatly missed.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Hagedorn; her brother, Kevin Hagedorn; her mother-in-law, America Francis Libuda; her step-father-in-law, Bill Libuda, and her sister-in-law, Bonita Kirby.

She is survived by the love of her life for 56 years, Ed Cox; her children, Darren Cox and Gena (Douglas) Henderson; her brothers, Paul (Jo) Hagedorn and Mike Hagedorn; her sibling-in-laws, Sue Hartman, Mary Jo Westermeyer, and Nancy Penick; and her step-sibling-in-laws, Diane Westfall and Rick Libuda

Judy also leaves behind her grandchildren, whom she adored, Aleyxis “Lexi” and Jax Henderson

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Funeral service will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00AM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. She will be buried at Burlington Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be to American Cancer Society