Judie L. Mardis

Burial Date: October 20, 2022

Obituary Viewed 420 times















Judie L. Mardis, 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1945. She was a loving Mother, Sister, Memaw, and Great-Memaw.

For 47 years, she was a beloved wife to Frank D. Mardis, who preceded her in death in 2013.

We will always remember her hilarious, at times inappropriate, sense of humor, infectious laughter, and charming wit.

She enjoyed the simple things in life, such as spoiling her grandchildren, a fresh cup of coffee in the morning, and playing Bingo.

Although she will be missed, we take comfort in knowing she is finally reunited with the love of her life and family.

She is survived by her adoring children Lisa (Rick), Frankie (Angel), and Stephanie (Steve); Grandchildren Desi, Bianca (Eric), Gil (Emily), Jake, Cole (Olivia) and Magie; Great-Grandchildren, Emma, Kolbe, Jaxon, Samson, and Lena.

Her visitation will be from 11AM-1PM and Celebration of Life services will be at 1PM Thursday, October 20, 2022. They will both take place at Swindler and Currin Funeral Home- 214 W. Southern Ave., Covington, KY, 41015. Following the Celebration of Life, burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery.

Immediately following the burial, we invite all family and friends of Judie to a reception at Taylor Mill Pride Park Community Center- 5606 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015.