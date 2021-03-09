Obituaries » Judie Eten Bahlmann

Burial Date: March 13, 2021 St. Thomas Church 26 East Villa Pl. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 13, 10 - 11 a.m.

ETEN, Judie (nee Bahlmann), 77, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. A loving and dedicated mother to her six children, Judie was born in Covington, KY, on August 9, 1943 to Jerome and Catherine (nee Deimling) Bahlmann, whom she has been looking forward to seeing again. Throughout her lifetime, she was an active parishioner at St. Therese (Southgate), St. Pius X (Edgewood), and St. Timothy (Union).

Judie attended St. Thomas Elementary and High School (Fort Thomas), graduating in 1961. She immediately began a career as an elementary school teacher, teaching at St. Vincent DePaul School in Newport, KY, for three years before starting a family. After earning her Bachelor’s Degree, Judie returned to the classroom for more than 25 years, teaching at St. Mary’s (Alexandria), St. Thomas (Ft. Thomas), and Mary Queen of Heaven (Erlanger). After retiring, she volunteered at Prince of Peace, Hosea House, Parish Kitchen, and Mary Rose Mission. A strict Golden Rule follower, Judie never said an unkind word about anyone.

Judie is survived by her husband of 56 years, George Eten, III and her six children: Cathie Arnold (Joseph), Cindie Lonneman (Jeff), George Eten, IV (Cristi), Chris Eten (Susan), Connie Rolf (Tom), and Craig Eten (Trish). Her 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss her tremendously, as will her sister, Sr. Mary Karen Bahlmann, CDP, and brother, Jerome R. Bahlmann (Rita). She was a cherished sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Though we are left with an unfillable void, the values she’s instilled will live in our hearts and through our actions.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 12th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13th at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 with interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter (644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203) or Children’s Dyslexia Centers of Cincinnati (317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202), as literacy was so important to Judie. Understanding sentence structure by diagramming was a skill she tried to instill in her students, whether they liked it or not! The family would love to hear from Mrs. Eten’s former students.