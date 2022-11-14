Obituaries » Juanita Redmond

Burial Date: November 18, 2022

Jaunita Redmond, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. Jaunita was born in Falmouth, KY on September 8, 1930 to the late Carl and Florence Brown. During her life, Jaunita worked for Formica Corporation, was a member of Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, and was a tour guide at the Cathedral. In addition to her parents, Jaunita was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Redmond, son-in-law Kevin Macke, and siblings Roy Brown, Harry Brown, and Marcella Perkins. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Macke, grandchildren Casey Macke (Angela) and Sean Macke, nephew Larry Bunch (Peggy), niece Janice Brown, and nephew Ron Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:30am at St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright, KY. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.