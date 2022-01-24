Obituaries » Juanita R. Warren

It is with great sadness that the family of Juanita R. Warren announces her passing on January 24th, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, George W. (Wally) Warren.

She was lovingly cared for by her son Jim Warren and daughter-in-law, Doris Warren during the last few years of her life.

Born July 2nd, 1931, Juanita celebrated her 90th birthday in 2021 with family and friends. Juanita was raised and resided in Northern Kentucky and was loved by a wide circle of family and friends.

She was the daughter of Roxie and Al Hellman and sister to Dolores Beckman, Roxie Ryan, John Hellman, Bud Hellman and Carl Hellman.

Juanita was always ready for a new adventure and loved making her yard a showplace for all to enjoy. She will be greatly missed.