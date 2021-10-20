Obituaries » Juanita L. Hopkins

Burial Date: October 30, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Oct. 30, 11 a.m.

Juanita L. Hopkins, 93 of Burlington KY, passed away October 20, 2021. Juanita loved teaching children throughout Kentucky in various Kindergarten and Elementary Schools. She was a long-time member of Hebron Baptist Church in Kentucky and Salem Baptist Church in Ohio.

Juanita and Silvion Hopkins were married for 60 years before he proceeded her in death. Nita is survived by her son Greg Hopkins and Donna Bacon, brother Porter and Judy Pelfrey, sister-in-law Dee Pelfrey and many nieces and nephews from the Hopkins and Pelfrey families. Nita was honorary grandmother to eleven treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were routinely greeted with gifts and candy.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to any charity of your choice that brings joy to a child.