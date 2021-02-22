Obituaries » Juanita L. Fey

Burial Date: February 27, 2021

Juanita Lee Fey, 88 years of age, of Crittenden, KY passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Juanita was born in Pendleton County, KY to the late Floyd C. Wells and Mamie (Younger) Wells. Juanita is also preceded in death by her beloved Husband John W. “Jack” Fey; Brother Floyd Wells, Jr.; and her beloved Granddaughter Aubrey Danielle Fey. She is survived by her loving Sons, John “Jack” Fey, Jr. (Kim), Robert Fey (Mary), Stephen “Wade” Fey (Chandra), Brian Fey and Eric Fey (Amy). Proud Grandmother of 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Juanita was the dear Sister of Doris Bramerloh, Aunt of Peggy Bramerloh, and a loving Aunt to several Nieces and Nephews. She also leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends, she will be greatly missed. Juanita enjoyed working in Real Estate as a Broker and Saleswoman for over 15 years. She was a member of All Saints Church in Walton, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at All Saints Church, 62 Needmore St., Walton, KY 41094. The Mass may be viewed via livestream at the Church Website at WWW.ALLSAINTSWALTON.COM Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM, Friday, February 26 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Please observe social distancing guidelines at the funeral home and church and masks are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.