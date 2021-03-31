Obituaries » Juanita J. Beckerich

Juanita June (Norman) Beckerich, 93, of Edgewood, passed away Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021 at her home.

She was born on February 12, 1928 in Ludlow to Silas and Mary Marie (Trimble) Norman. She was the retired Co-Owner, along with her late husband, of the former Lookout Carryout, Lookout Heights.

Juanita was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church, Edgewood and a member of the Golden Age Seniors of Edgewood and the VFW # 6423 of Elsmere Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered for many years at the VA Medical Center, Cincinnati and Fort Thomas and was a member of the Fidelity of V.A. Wives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Beckerich in 1992; son, Marty Beckerich in 2004; and her parents.

Survivors include sons, Bruce (Margaret) Beckerich, Dan (Barbara) Beckerich, Fred (Dottie) Beckerich and Tim (Karen) Beckerich; daughter in law, Peggy Beckerich; brothers, Samuel G. Harvey and Fred Harvey; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation is Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon. Entombment will be held privately in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.