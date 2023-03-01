Obituaries » Juanita F. Turner Young

Obituary Viewed 75 times















Juanita Frances (Young) Turner made the Journey to be with our Lord on March 1st 2023. She is greeted on the other side by Her beloved husband Bro. Gilbert Dinnes Turner, her beloved Sister Freda Lee (Young) Klosterman, her beloved Sister Gladys Marie (Young) Turner and innumerable other Family and Friends. Known affectionately by many as “Mawmaw” or “Mammy”, Mrs. Juanita was born in 1932 on the Devil’s Backbone in Stanford, Lincoln County, Kentucky. A homeland that she would return to often in her youth and of which she looked upon fondly in later years. As a child of the Depression, as was often the case, she was moved to Newport, Kentucky with her family in search of work to survive the times. She attended school as long as possible but was unable to attend or graduate high school as a result of her having to work to help support her Mother and Sisters during these trying times. An extremely intelligent and inquisitive Woman, she later proudly attained her G.E.D. in the top 98 percentile in her class! In 1949 she married her Soulmate and began a Family of her own. The passing of her first child coupled with the sudden illness and death of her beloved sister were profound moments in her young life. Moments that shaped the next 73 years and were at the forefront of her memory to the very end. Her and Gilbert (affectionately known by the community as “Dude”) moved to Boone County in 1964 and soon after she took work in the cafeteria of Hamilton Elementary school, where for the next 25 years she saw to the needs and care of countless rural children. From there she moved to Kelly Elementary and continued her work as the Cafeteria Manager until her retirement in 1993. She loved the outdoors and the underdog, never failing to stand up for what she thought was right and for anyone she felt was being overlooked or underestimated. She is survived by 4 Sons, 1 Daughter, 11 Grandchildren and 16 Great grandchildren. She will be interred with her husband and a date will be announced in the near future for their remains to be spread in the Ohio river, as was their request. As members of Col. Clay Masonic Lodge and the Florence, Ky chapter of the Eastern Star, a Masonic funeral will take place at that time as well. Nora, Jeremy, Levi, Keller and the rest of the Turner family would like to say thank you to all those who visited and made her final days on Earth comfortable and happy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her name.