Juanita Arnold

Services will be held at a later date.

Juanita (nee: Daly) Arnold, 89, of Independence, KY passed away on December 27,2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Juanita worked for Arnolds Service Center in Independence, KY as a Bookkeeper for 20+ yrs. prior to retiring. She will be missed by all those who knew her. Juanita was born to the late Oscar and Lizzie (nee: Young) Daly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Arnold, daughters, Michele and Debra “Debbie” Arnold, sisters, Onie and Glow, brother, Tony and her great grandson, Brogan Cole Sexton. Juanita is survived by her loving sisters, Marlene and Dee-Dee and granddaughters, Brandy (Robert) Foxworth and Nikki Sexton. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Robert (Kendra) Fausz, Jacob Fausz, Oliva Leonard, Lane (Arianna) Foxworth, Bailey Foxworth, Connor Foxworth and great-great grandson, Robbie Foxworth. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Juanita will be laid to rest at Independence cemetery.