Joye B. Samuel

Burial Date: November 19, 2020

Joye B. Samuel, 90, of Fort Thomas, KY passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. Joye was born July 23, 1930 in Silver Grove, KY to the late Carry and Anna Belle Pollitt. She was a graduate of the 1948 Silver Grove High School Class. She spent her career in banking and worked for Highland Bank, American National Bank, and retired from Fifth Third Bank. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, and she really enjoyed being a part of that group. Joye was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and her family was always so important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents: Carry and Anna Belle, her husband: Charles G. Samuel, and her brothers: Aubrey, George, Kimble, Willard, Carry and Arthur. Joye is survived by her loving children: Beth Ackerson and James (Melissa) Samuel, her grandchildren: Nathan (Christina) Ackerson, Mark Thien, Olivia (Ryan) Herrick, Emily (Billy) Samuel, and Meggie Samuel, her sister: Anita Casbar, and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Joye on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held following the visitation at 2pm at the Funeral Home. She will be entombed at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY following the service. Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, mask and social distancing will be required.