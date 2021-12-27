Obituaries » Joyce M. Slade

Burial Date: December 29, 2021 Mt. Zion Baptist Church 5320 Sherman- Mt. Zion Rd Dry Ridge, KY 41035 Dec. 29, 4 p.m.

Joyce Mae Slade (nee: Beach),

91 of Dry Ridge, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was a long-standing member of Calvary Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed decorating and planning weddings. She spent time traveling, cooking, and tending to her beautiful violets. Joyce’s true love was taking care of her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will dearly miss her. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jackie and John Sheaffer; grandchildren Julie (Steve) Long, Jason (Sharika) Sheaffer, Joy (Nathan Shetterley) Sheaffer, Jeremy (Laura) Sheaffer and Janae Sheaffer; 6 great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband Willard C. Slade and her siblings Tom Beach, Jean Jackson, Wanda Grolock and Elsie Stephens. A Visitation will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5320 Sherman Mt. Zion Road, Dry Ridge, Kentucky, 41035 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Memorial Contribution are suggested to Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Fairhaven Rescue Mission. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Joyce’s family.