Obituaries » Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson

Judith Ann “Judy” Taylor, 78, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She retired from Cincinnati Bell in 1992 as an Engineering Associate. Judy was a charter member of Highland Hills Baptist Tabernacle Church and most recently a member of the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring. She was a member of the Spring Chicks Red Hat Club and a life member of the Kilgour Chapter Telephone Pioneers of America. Judy volunteered at the Baptist Convalescent Center and enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lewis and Elizabeth Frances (nee Emmons) Taylor, her brothers, Ernie Taylor and Marvin Taylor and her sister, Carolyn (Dan) Hering. Judy donated her body to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s body donation program. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Rd., Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.