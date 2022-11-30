Obituaries » Joyce Eaton

Burial Date: December 9, 2022 St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011 Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 50 times















Joyce Eaton, 89 of Lakeside Park, passed away on November 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard and sisters, Janice, Leah and Grace. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Michael) Brungs and Kim (Rick) Brungs; five grandchildren, Timothy (Nicole) Brungs, Matthew (Emily) Brungs, Katrina (Craig) Ryan, Daniel Brungs, and Laura (Brad) McIntosh; nine great-grandchildren, Mara, Piper, and Olrik Brungs, Molly Brungs, Graham, Audrey and Hailey Ryan and Bennett and Elliot McIntosh; and sisters, Hazel, Rose, and Maureen. A visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright, KY on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:45am to 11:30am with funeral service to follow. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemeteryin Ft. Mitchell, KY.